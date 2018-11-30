Wizards' Jeff Green: Will play, start Friday
Green (back) will play and start Friday against the Pelicans, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Green popped up on the injury report during pre-game warmups with a sore back, but he's ultimately feeling comfortable enough to play. With Otto Porter (personal) sidelined, Green will start and is expected to see a bump in usage.
