Jones was traded to the Wizards on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As part of a cap-clearing maneuver, the Lakers sent Jones, Isaac Bonga and Moe Wagner to Washington. The move frees up max space for Los Angeles, which will likely pursue a third star to put alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It's unclear if the Wizards intend to keep Jones around next season.

