Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Absent Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Robinson (coach's decision) didn't play during Thursday's loss to New York.
Robinson hasn't seen the court since Feb. 14 against Boston. The former 2018 first-round selection has appeared in 13 games so far this season averaging 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.
