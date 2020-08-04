Robinson tallied 17 points (7-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block in 29 minutes during Monday's 111-100 loss to the Pacers.

When the NBA was put on hold in March, Robinson had scored in double digits just three times all season. He's already matched that total in three games since the league resumed play. Although the 23-year-old has come off the bench in those matchups, he's logged at least 28 minutes in each and is playing significantly more than he was earlier in the year.