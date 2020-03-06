Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Back to bench Friday
Robinson will come off the bench Friday against the Hawks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
After a one-game stint in the starting five, Robinson will head back to the bench. Across his past four appearances off the bench, he's averaged 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 23.5 minutes.
