Robinson will come off the bench Saturday against the Mavericks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Robinson saw three straight starts with Bradley Beal (hip) sidelined, but coach Scott Brooks is opting to start Garrison Mathews instead Saturday. In 11 appearances as a reserve this season, Robinson has averaged 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 14.1 minutes.