Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Could debut Sunday
Robinson doesn't appear on the Wizards' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
As Jackson Filyo of the Wizards' official site relays, Robinson's availability for Sunday's game hasn't been confirmed, though the newly acquired guard looks likely to be an option off coach Scott Brooks' bench. After being dealt from the Clippers to the Wizards on Thursday, Robinson wasn't cleared to play in advance of Washington's 119-118 win over Dallas. Now that he's had a little more time to get familiar with his new squad, Robinson should provide some depth in the backcourt, but it's unlikely the 2018 first-round pick pushes for a major role with the Wizards right off the bat.
