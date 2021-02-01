Robinson (coach's decision) didn't see the court Sunday in the Wizards' 149-146 win over the Nets.

The Wizards returned three more players (Deni Avdija, Ish Smith and Troy Brown) from the NBA's health and safety protocol Sunday, resulting in Robinson losing his spot in the rotation. The 23-year-old wasn't really able to capitalize on the extended playing time he received over the Wizards' prior four games, averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 27.8 minutes per contest while shooting an ugly 30.6 percent from the floor.