Robinson will start Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old has been productive off the bench in the bubble, and he'll join the lineup with Shabazz Napier (ankle) unavailable Tuesday. Robinson is averaging 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 28.5 minutes through since games in the bubble.