Robinson totaled 20 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 125-112 loss to the Suns.

Robinson played 32 minutes off the bench, second only to Thomas Bryant who saw 34 minutes. He began the game on fire and cooled slightly to end with 20 points including four triples. The Wizards are basically looking for offense wherever they can find it at this point and Robinson certainly appears as though he is going to have a sizeable role moving forward. He doesn't do a lot outside of scoring the basketball but is worth a look if you are lacking in scoring.