Robinson scored three points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) with three steals, three blocks and two assists in a 132-124 victory over the Pacers on Monday.

Robinson got the start with Bradley Beal (hip) out of the lineup and contributed strong defensive statistics. It was the guard's first game of the year in which he has picked up multiple steals and blocks, both of which were season highs. Robinson could be viewed as a potential streaming option in deeper leagues if Beal is to miss extended time, as he is averaging 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in his four starts this season.