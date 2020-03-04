Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Good effort vs. Kings
Robinson posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 133-126 loss to the Kings.
Robinson had one of his better efforts of the season Tuesday, filling out the stat sheet. He's carved out a regular rotational role since joining Washington, averaging 6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.6 minutes. However, Robinson still needs to improve his shooting, as he's hitting just 38.3 percent of his looks in 10 games with the Wizards.
