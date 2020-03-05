Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Joins starting lineup
Robinson is starting Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Robinson will replace Isaac Bonga in the starting lineup Wednesday. When playing at least 20 minutes this season (four games), Robinson is averaging 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a combined 2.0 blocks and steals in 23.5 minutes.
