Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Logs 21 minutes versus Knicks
Robinson had five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 win over the Knicks.
Robinson has seen his minutes rise from 16 to 18 to 21 through his first three games with the Wizards. Still, the team has no shortage of young guards fighting for playing time, and Robinson will have to earn his opportunities on a team that's somehow still in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...