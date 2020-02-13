Robinson had five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 win over the Knicks.

Robinson has seen his minutes rise from 16 to 18 to 21 through his first three games with the Wizards. Still, the team has no shortage of young guards fighting for playing time, and Robinson will have to earn his opportunities on a team that's somehow still in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.