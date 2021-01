Robinson will come off the bench Tuesday at Houston, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Robinson received the start Sunday and had 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot in 35 minutes, but he'll shift back to the bench for Tuesday's contest. The Wizards remains without six players due to the COVID-19 protocols, but Anthony Gill will enter the starting five against the Rockets.