Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Not a factor as starter
Robinson had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 122-115 win over the Knicks.
Robinson (Achilles) returned to the lineup following a one-game absence, but he failed to make an impact. In fact, despite receiving the nod as a starter, Robinson saw just the eighth-most minutes on the team and remains a dart throw in daily leagues.
More News
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Playing, starting Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Questionable vs. Knicks•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Ruled out•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Will be game-time call•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Questionable with Achilles soreness•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Remains starter Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...