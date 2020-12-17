Robinson (illness) doesn't appear on the Wizards' injury report ahead of Thursday's preseason game versus the Pistons.

Robinson looks like he won't face any limitations with his playing time Thursday after a stomach ailment kept him out of Sunday's preseason opener versus the Nets. The 23-year-old was one of the Wizards' top performers in the NBA bubble in Orlando this summer -- he averaged 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.9 minutes per game over eight outings -- but he'll be in store for a much smaller role in 2020-21 now that star shooting guard Bradley Beal is healthy and back in the fold.