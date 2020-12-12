Robinson is out for Sunday's preseason opener against the Nets due to a stomach issue.
It seems Robinson's issue will be just a short-term one, and he'll likely be available for Thursday's action after sitting out Sunday. Troy Brown should see plenty of usage in his place, especially since Russell Westbrook (rest), Bradley Beal (rest) and Davis Bertans (rest) are also out.
More News
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Scores 15 in start•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Enters starting five•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Scores 19 off bench•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Adds 17 points from bench•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Goes for 20 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Scores 18 in scrimmage loss•