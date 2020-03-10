Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Playing, starting Tuesday
Robinson (Achilles) will play and start Tuesday against the Knicks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Achilles soreness originally made Robinson questionable, but he's feeling healthy enough to play. Across his past three appearances, he's averaging 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.7 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Questionable vs. Knicks•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Ruled out•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Will be game-time call•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Questionable with Achilles soreness•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Remains starter Friday•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Back to bench Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...