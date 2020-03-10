Play

Robinson (Achilles) will play and start Tuesday against the Knicks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Achilles soreness originally made Robinson questionable, but he's feeling healthy enough to play. Across his past three appearances, he's averaging 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.7 minutes.

