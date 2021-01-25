Robinson tallied 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 loss to the Spurs.

The Wizards have had to shift things around a bit over the past few weeks to account for Russell Westbrook's injury, but now that he is back, the team has moved Bradley Beal back to his usual spot and opted for Robinson to play the three. Despite the long layoff, Robinson posted a season-high in a starting role and logged the most minutes he's seen as a pro. He's beginning to look like a worthwhile waiver-wire pickup in seasonal leagues if he continues to start.