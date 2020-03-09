Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Questionable vs. Knicks
Robinson (Achilles) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Robinson was held out of Sunday's loss to Miami, but the hope is that he'll be able to return Tuesday night. With Ish Smith (hamstring) already ruled out, Robinson could be set for increased minutes if he gets the green light from the Wizards' medical staff.
More News
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Ruled out•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Will be game-time call•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Questionable with Achilles soreness•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Remains starter Friday•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Back to bench Friday•
-
Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Joins starting lineup•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...