Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Questionable with Achilles soreness
Robinson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to left Achilles soreness.
Robinson had an excellent outing against the Hawks on Friday, posting 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 36 minutes. However, he suffered an Achilles injury in the process. If he ends up sitting out Sunday's action, Isaac Bonga, Gary Payton and Troy Brown are candidates to see expanded roles.
