Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Remains starter Friday
Updating a previous report, Robinson will remain in the starting five Friday against the Hawks.
There seemed to be some confusion during a pre-game interview with coach Scott Brooks about the starting five. Ultimately, Robinson will remain a starter for a second straight game.
