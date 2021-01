Robinson posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Heat.

Robinson took advantage of his first start of the season by scoring in double figures for the second time this year and attaining a season high of four boards. The 23-year-old shooting guard will continue to benefit if Bradley Beal (COVID-19 protocols) and Russell Westbrook (quad) miss more time.