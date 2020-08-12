Robinson finished with 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four boards, and seven assists in 33 minutes of a 126-113 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday.

Robinson started the contest after a string of strong performances off the bench in the bubble, but it wasn't enough to end his team's slide as Washington lost its eighth consecutive game. He did set a new career best in assists in the contest. The Wizards will look to finish the season on a high note against Boston on Thursday.