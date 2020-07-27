Robinson had 18 points (6-19 FG, 3-11 3PT, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists in Monday's scrimmage against the Lakers.

Robinson saw 27 minutes of action off the bench behind Shabazz Napier and, while he didn't have the most efficient afternoon, he was aggressive on the offensive end. Robinson hoisted 11 attempts from beyond the arc, and his 19 field goal attempts were a team-high.