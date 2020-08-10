Robinson exploded for 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's loss against the Thunder.

Robinson has been Washington's biggest offensive threat off the bench since the league resumed July 30, and he has scored in double digits in five of the Wizards' six games, topping the 15-point plateau four times He is averaging 15.5 points on 43.8 percent shooting -- including 37.8 percent from three -- during that six-game span.