Robinson will start Monday's game against the Pacers in place of Bradley Beal (hip).

Robinson played 18 minutes in Saturday's win over Detroit in what was his first appearance in any game since Feb. 14. Fast forward two nights, and the former lottery pick will get the starting nod at shooting guard alongside Russell Westbrook. Robinson logged three starts back in January, averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 combined blocks/steals in those games (27.7 MPG).