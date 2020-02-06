Robinson was traded from the Clippers to the Wizards on Thursday as part of a three-team, four player deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Wizards are sending Isaiah Thomas back to the Clippers, while the Knicks are receiving Moe Harkless and a first-round pick in exchange for Marcus Morris. Robinson saw just 11.3 minutes per game with the Clippers before being traded and will likely be in store for a similar role with his new team.