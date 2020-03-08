Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Will be game-time call
Robinson (Achilles) will be a game-time call Sunday against the Heat, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Robinson is battling a sore Achilles, and the Wizards will give him a chance to warm up before making a call on his status. The second-year guard has started each of the last two games, and he played 36 minutes in Friday's win over Atlanta.
