Robinson will start Tuesday's game against the Hornets if Bradley Beal (hip) is ruled out, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Beal is a game-time call due to a bruised hip, and if he misses a second straight contest, Robinson will make another start in the backcourt alongside Russell Westbrook. In Monday's win over the Pacers, Robinson played 21 minutes and finished with three points, three steals, three blocks and two assists.