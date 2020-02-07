Wizards' Jerome Robinson: Won't play Friday
Robinson (not injury related) will not make his Wizards debut Friday against the Mavericks, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Robinson is with the team, so it's possible he'll see action as soon as Sunday. However, he could end up occupying a very minimal role.
