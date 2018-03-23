Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Back in action Friday

Meeks (illness) will be available Friday against the Nuggets, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Meeks missed Wednesday's loss to the Spurs due to an illness, but both he and Mike Scott, who also sat out with a similar condition, will be back to availability Friday. In the month of March, Meeks holds per-game averages of 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists.