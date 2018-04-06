Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Does not attempt any shots Thursday

Meeks saw three minutes of action but failed to attempt a shot during the Wizards' 119-115 loss at Cleveland on Thursday.

Meeks erupted for 23 points back on Mar. 10 against the Heat but since then, he has not been a threat offensively against opposing teams. The former Kentucky guard is adding 6.2 points and 1.7 rebounds across 75 games played this season.

