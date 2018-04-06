Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Does not attempt any shots Thursday
Meeks saw three minutes of action but failed to attempt a shot during the Wizards' 119-115 loss at Cleveland on Thursday.
Meeks erupted for 23 points back on Mar. 10 against the Heat but since then, he has not been a threat offensively against opposing teams. The former Kentucky guard is adding 6.2 points and 1.7 rebounds across 75 games played this season.
More News
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Back in action Friday•
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Scores game-high 23 points•
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Scores eight points in Tuesday's win•
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Scores season-high 21 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...