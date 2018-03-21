Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Game-time call Wednesday

Meeks will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest against the Spurs after missing morning shootaround due to flu-like symptoms, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.

Meeks has garnered extended run lately due to the absence of John Wall (knee), averaging 8.4 points, 2.1 boards and 1.3 assists in 18.9 minutes over the past seven tilts. So, if he's unable to play Wednesday, it would seemingly result in rotational changes. The strongest candidate to see an expanded role is Kelly Oubre, who often steps up when a wing player is unavailable.