Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Leads Wizards in scoring Sunday

Meeks dropped 13 points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes in Sunday's 102-94 victory over the Cavaliers.

While Meeks did not hit a shot inside the arc, he connected on 75 percent of his attempts from three in Sunday's exhibition game. Meeks has always been known predominantly for his long-range shooting, but it will be hard to carve out a role bigger than a sharpshooter off the bench in Washington's crowded backcourt.