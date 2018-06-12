Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Picks up player option

Meeks exercised his player option for the 2018-19 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Meeks' option is a relatively cheap one -- just $3.4 million -- and will only pay him about $160,000 more than he made during the 2017-18 season. The 30-year-old appeared in 77 games -- his most in four years -- for the Wizards, but he shot just 39.9 percent from the floor and 34.3 percent from three, nearly three percentage points lower than his career mark. The Kentucky product will once again fill a minor role off the bench, but he'll miss roughly a quarter of the regular season after being suspended in April for a violation of the league's Anti-Drug policy.