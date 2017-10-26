Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Pours in 11 off bench Wednesday
Meeks poured in 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added two rebounds and three steals across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 102-99 overtime loss to the Lakers.
Meeks continues to serve as a solid source of scoring on the second unit for the Wizards, with Wednesday's effort representing his second double-digit scoring tally in the first four games. The veteran sharpshooter actually sports a subpar 36.0 percent success rate from the field, but he's drained 40.0 percent of his three-point attempts. Meeks doesn't offer much on the stat sheet beyond the scoring categories, but he seems locked in for a consistent role off the bench.
More News
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Leads Wizards in scoring Sunday•
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Inks two-year pact with Wizards•
-
Magic's Jodie Meeks: Starts for Evan Fournier (wrist) and scores 20•
-
Magic's Jodie Meeks: Will start at shooting guard Thursday•
-
Magic's Jodie Meeks: Paces bench with 13 points Friday•
-
Magic's Jodie Meeks: Drops 15 points in Friday's win•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season