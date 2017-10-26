Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Pours in 11 off bench Wednesday

Meeks poured in 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added two rebounds and three steals across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 102-99 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Meeks continues to serve as a solid source of scoring on the second unit for the Wizards, with Wednesday's effort representing his second double-digit scoring tally in the first four games. The veteran sharpshooter actually sports a subpar 36.0 percent success rate from the field, but he's drained 40.0 percent of his three-point attempts. Meeks doesn't offer much on the stat sheet beyond the scoring categories, but he seems locked in for a consistent role off the bench.