Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Scores eight points in Tuesday's win

Meeks scored eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 107-104 win over the Bucks.

Meeks continues to see double-digit minutes more often than not. However, he is averaging just 6.2 points (38.4 FG, 31.9 3Pt, 87.0 FT), 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 threes, 0.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks in 14.7 minutes per contest through 58 appearances in 2017-18.