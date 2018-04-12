Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Scores game-high 18 points

Meeks scored 18 points (6-14 FG, 5-10 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 loss to Orlando.

From the bench, Meeks sank a season-high five three-pointers to lead all scorers in the regular season finale. After playing a combined 22 minutes in his previous three games, the guard played 19 minutes Wednesday. In his previous six games, Meeks averaged only 4.3 points.