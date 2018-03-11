Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Scores game-high 23 points

Meeks had 23 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 129-102 loss to the Heat.

Meeks put up a season-high of 23 points in Saturday's embarrassing loss to Miami. He was afforded some additional playing time with the game basically over midway through the third quarter. Meeks has the ability to score the ball when he is given the opportunity but fails to contribute anywhere else. Owners should not get too excited about this line and other than a streaming option in deeper leagues, he should be left alone.