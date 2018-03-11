Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Scores game-high 23 points
Meeks had 23 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 129-102 loss to the Heat.
Meeks put up a season-high of 23 points in Saturday's embarrassing loss to Miami. He was afforded some additional playing time with the game basically over midway through the third quarter. Meeks has the ability to score the ball when he is given the opportunity but fails to contribute anywhere else. Owners should not get too excited about this line and other than a streaming option in deeper leagues, he should be left alone.
More News
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Scores eight points in Tuesday's win•
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Scores season-high 21 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Pours in 11 off bench Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Leads Wizards in scoring Sunday•
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Inks two-year pact with Wizards•
-
Magic's Jodie Meeks: Starts for Evan Fournier (wrist) and scores 20•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...