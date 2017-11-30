Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Scores season-high 21 points in Wednesday's loss
Meeks chipped in 21 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the 76ers.
Meeks finished with season highs in scoring, made field goals, and made free throws and matched his season high in rebounding. Bradley Beal (eye) was elbowed in the face and will undergo an exam on Thursday after being limited to 23 minutes. If Beal is forced to miss any time, Meeks would likely step in as the starting shooting guard, though it's too early to assume Beal will be out -- especially since he returned to the contest. Still, the Wizards will be looking for offense with John Wall (knee) out for a couple weeks, so Meeks could be called upon to provide scoring against another one of his former teams (Pistons) on Friday.
