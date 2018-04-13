Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Suspended for 25 games
Meeks was suspended for 25 games Friday for violating the NBA Anti-Drug program, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With the Wizards not expected to make it out of the first round against the Raptors, Meeks' season is essentially over and his suspension will likely carry over to next year. Without Meeks, Washington's backcourt depth takes a pretty big hit, as the shooting guard was starting to play a decent-sized role off the bench. Without Meeks, Kelly Oubre will surely see an expanded role off the bench, and the Wizards may also experiment with giving more minutes to the likes of Tomas Satoransky, Ramon Sessions or Ty Lawson in the backcourt.
