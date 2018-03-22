Play

Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Won't play Wednesday

Meeks (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Meeks was averaging 18.9 minutes over his past seven games, leaving the Wizards with a hole in their second unit wing rotation. Meeks' absence will likely result in increased roles for Kelly Oubre, Ramon Sessions and Tim Frazier.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories