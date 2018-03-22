Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Won't play Wednesday
Meeks (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Meeks was averaging 18.9 minutes over his past seven games, leaving the Wizards with a hole in their second unit wing rotation. Meeks' absence will likely result in increased roles for Kelly Oubre, Ramon Sessions and Tim Frazier.
More News
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Scores game-high 23 points•
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Scores eight points in Tuesday's win•
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Scores season-high 21 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Pours in 11 off bench Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Leads Wizards in scoring Sunday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...