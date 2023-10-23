Butler agreed to a two-way contract with the Wizards on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After getting cut loose by Portland following the conclusion of the preseason, Butler quickly caught on with another organization on a two-way pact. The seven-foot, 190-pound Butler was a two-way player with the Trail Blazers throughout the 2022-23 campaign, but he appeared in just 19 games at the NBA level, averaging 2.4 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 11.6 minutes per contest. The 20-year-old isn't projected to open the season as a member of Washington's rotation, but he should have a better chance at carving out a role in a Wizards frontcourt that's lacking in quality depth behind frontcourt starters Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford.