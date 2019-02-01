Wizards' John Jenkins: Sent to G League

Jenkins was assigned to the G League on Friday.

Jenkins inked a 10-day deal with the Wizards on Wednesday, and the organization will opt to give him some run in the G League before throwing him out on an NBA court. Thus far in the G League, he's averaging 24.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

