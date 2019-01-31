Wizards' John Jenkins: Signs 10-day contract with Wizards

Jenkins is finalizing a 10-day contract with the Wizards, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jenkins has put together a strong G-League season thus far, posting averages of 24.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists, earning him a 10-day contract with the Wizards. He'll look to add some depth the Wizards back court, however it's unsure how much playing time he'll receive at this time.

