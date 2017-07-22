Wizards' John Wall: Agrees to extension with Wizards

Wall agreed to a four-year, $170M extension with the Wizards on Friday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

The Wizards offered Wall an extension at the beginning of free agency, but he was expected to take some time and allow the team to assemble their roster before making a final decision. Ultimately, he opted to to accept the team's max-extension offer, which will kick in following the remaining two years on his deal. The 26-year-old is entering his prime and coming off the best season of his career, in which he recorded career highs in points, assists, and steals. He figures to be primed for another big season.