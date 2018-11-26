Wizards' John Wall: Avoids injury report
Wall (ankle) isn't listed on the Wizards' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Rockets.
Wall relayed that his left ankle got stepped on during Saturday's victory over the Pelicans, but it ultimately didn't force him from the contest. After getting some maintenance Sunday, Wall should return to the court without any restrictions Monday as the Wizards kick off a four-game week.
