Wizards' John Wall: Bounces back from mini-slump
Wall totaled 26 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, three steals and three blocks across 37 minutes in the Wizards' 116-112 loss to the Kings on Friday.
It was Wall's best effort since the opener against the Heat, as he matched his scoring total from the contest while also posting a season-high steal total. Wall did foul out of the contest after making a 25-foot three-point jumper with 3.2 seconds remaining to bring the Wizards within a point, and De'Aaron Fox made one of the two subsequent free throws to begin giving Sacramento some separation. Washington is now 1-4, but Wall does have a trio of 20-point efforts over his first five games, as well as six to nine assists in each contest thus far.
